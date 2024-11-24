Wilson fire crews extinguish remaining hot spots at Minnesota Equestrian Center

(ABC 6 News) – Wilson Fire Department and First Responders returned to the Minnesota Equestrian Center on Saturday for a planned daytime overhaul of the debris pile, after a fire on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the department said a few areas of the building continued to smolder due to items such as animal bedding and hay that were inside. A crew of seven Wilson firefighters spent around 2.5 hours seeking out and extinguishing hot spots in the debris pile.

There was no additional damage noted to the existing arena or barns.

WFD extends “thanks you’s” to the Minnesota State Patrol for assisting with traffic control during the fire so tankers could safely shuttle water, as well as to Heintz Excavating for providing an excavator, which helped reduce the time it took to control the fire.

The department also thanked sheriff’s office dispatchers who assisted first responders from start to finish, and two retired Winona firefighters who assisted with filling tankers and managing the hydrant fill site.

WFD asks everyone allow MEC, its staff and customers privacy as they navigate the next steps, and to not enter MEC property without permission.