Wildfires in northern Minnesota continue to grow; nearly 40,000 acres burned

(KSTP) – The wildfires burning across far northern Minnesota have nearly doubled in size from Tuesday, with 40,000 acres having been burned as of early Wednesday morning.

Windy and dry conditions have made it tough for firefighters to extinguish flames, which have now burned an area that’s larger than the city of Minneapolis.

RELATED: Native pest helping fuel wildfires, investigations underway to find causes

According to a fire monitoring app called Watch Duty, the Camp House Fire as of Wednesday morning has burned nearly 15,000 acres around the community of Brimson. On Monday, that fire was only at 1,500 acres. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says more than 140 buildings have been damaged, and tell WDIO-TV, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station – there are suspects in that fire. The Minnesota DNR is leading that investigation.

Many people packed up their homes to escape another fire- the Jenkins Creek Fire – which Watch Duty says is more than 20,000 acres in size. That fire has led to more evacuations around the Skibo Lookout area.

Meanwhile, a third fire -the Munger Shaw – has now reached 1,600 acres in size.

KSTP reporter Eric Chaloux is just outside of Duluth on Wednesday, where many people are going if they have had to evacuate. He spoke with a man who was hoping the family home would be there when they returned.

“You think about it, you hear about it, but you don’t think you’ll be the one,” he said.

Additional firefighters are coming to northern Minnesota on Wednesday to help battle the flames. Early Wednesday, planes could be seen filling up with water to be dropped on the flames.