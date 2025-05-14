Wildfires in Minnesota have increased in recent years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As fires continue to blaze across northern Minnesota, wildfires have become a growing trend in the state.

Governor Tim Walz says the state typically sees about 100 wildfires per year, but so far this year, we’ve already had 970.

On Sunday alone, 40 were reported.

For context, in 2022 at this time, the state had reported 265 fires, but by last year, that number had jumped to nearly 800.

“It is hard to compare what has been historically the normal fire season pattern in the state of Minnesota, and what we are seeing now and going forward. We are trending towards hotter, drier weather, and that is going to change the fire situation,” said Sarah Strommen the commissioner of the Minnesota DNR.

State officials are concerned this may be the new normal.