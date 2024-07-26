Wildfire smoke from the west; how to protect yourself from poor air quality

(ABC 6 News) – In the last few days, smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western United States has drifted into the skies of southeast Minnesota, which could impact particularly sensitive people.

Last summer, Minnesota saw some of the worst air quality on record thanks to the year’s intense Canadian wildfires.

This year has turned out much better, the smoke in the air is too high to cause any major issues for most people, but even minor changes could cause health risks.

What makes the smoke so dangerous is the incredibly small pieces of burn material that floats through the air, also known as PM 2.5.

“(It’s) very small particles,” said Matthew Spiten, founder of the Rochester Air Quality Network. “Two point five microns in diameter or smaller.”

Microns, or micrometers, are a unit of measurement that describes things on a microscopic scale. For reference, a strand of hair is usually about 100-150 micrometers thick.

“They’re so small that when you breathe them in, they can get into the lower airways of your lungs,” said Spiten, “and that’s where they can really cause disruption.”

It’s especially dangerous for people who already deal with respiratory issues.

Luckily, there are some easy ways to keep safe when the air gets bad.

Shutting windows and turning on the air conditioning during the summer can keep a lot of particles out. If you have the means, an indoor air purifier can also help.

Plus, signing up for air quality alerts can help keep you informed.

“If you have a respiratory disease,” said Spiten, “(don’t) participate in outdoor activities if you’re at high risk.”

For more information on air quality throughout Minnesota, click here.