Wildfire smoke continues to impact Minnesotans

(ABC 6 News) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is continuing to have an impact on Minnesotans this week.

Due to the smoke, people throughout the Midwest may be feeling a scratchy throat, and the smoke is not clearing until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The smoke is mostly harmful to kids, older adults, and pregnant women on top of anyone with breathing conditions or medical issues.

Experts say people should limit time outside as much as possible.

“It’s kind of a one-two punch for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota,” said Matt Taraldsen of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “We’re expecting ozone formation this afternoon before that front arrives, bringing that dense smoke to the rest of the state.”

As the smoke blows through, the MPCA advises people not to burn anything and spend less time in the car.