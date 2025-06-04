Wild Horses headlining Rochester’s free FORWARD Park Concert on Wednesday

Wild Horses performing in first FORWARD Concert in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota-based band Wild Horses is performing in the first free FORWARD Park Concert on Wednesday night in Rochester.

Wild Horses visited the ABC 6 News studios to perform their brand-new song, “Sioux Falls,” which is available on streaming services now.

Festivities, including food vendors and other bands at FORWARD kick off at 5 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. Wild Horses is scheduled to play at 6:30.

Wild Horses embarks on a tour through the rest of the summer, with various dates at nearby locations. Find a full list of their tour stops at this link here.