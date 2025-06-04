Wild Horses headlining Rochester’s free FORWARD Park Concert on Wednesday

Carly Berglund KAALTV

Wild Horses performing in first FORWARD Concert in Rochester

Wild Horses performing in first FORWARD Concert in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota-based band Wild Horses is performing in the first free FORWARD Park Concert on Wednesday night in Rochester.

Wild Horses visited the ABC 6 News studios to perform their brand-new song, “Sioux Falls,” which is available on streaming services now.

Festivities, including food vendors and other bands at FORWARD kick off at 5 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. Wild Horses is scheduled to play at 6:30.

Wild Horses embarks on a tour through the rest of the summer, with various dates at nearby locations. Find a full list of their tour stops at this link here.