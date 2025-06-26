Wife of Vance Boelter speaks out for first time since shootings of state lawmakers

(KSTP) — Jenny Boelter has released her first public statement since her husband, Vance Boelter, allegedly shot and killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Jenny Boelter extended her condolences to the Hortman and Hoffman families and said the acts of terror do not “at all align with our beliefs as a family.”

“It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith,” Jenny Boelter said. “We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy.”

She also pushed back on reports that she was stopped by law enforcement on the day of the shootings, June 14, while a manhunt was still active for Vance Boelter.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported that Jenny Boelter was detained at a convenience store in Onamia as law enforcement searched her vehicle. That search turned up two firearms, about $10,000 in cash and passports for Jenny Boelter and her children, who were in the vehicle at the time, federal charging documents state.

Jenny Boelter now claims she was not pulled over and met with agents at the gas station on her own accord after law enforcement contacted her.

“We were not pulled over; we parked and waited until they arrived,” she said. “When they did, we voluntarily agreed to meet with them, answer their questions, provide all items they requested, and cooperate with all searches.”

While Jenny Boelter did not directly acknowledge her husband’s role in the killings, she did thank law enforcement for their “diligent and professional efforts.”

“We thank law enforcement for apprehending Vance and protecting others from further harm,” she concluded.

Jenny Boelter retained Halberg Criminal Defense as her legal representation. The law firm released a statement on her behalf, which you can view in full below.