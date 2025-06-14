Who is Vance Boelter, the man wanted in the assassination of Melissa Hortman?

(KSTP) – The man who authorities say impersonated a police officer and shot two state lawmakers north of the Twin Cities is believed to be 57-year-old Vance Boelter, multiple sources told the Associated Press.

Authorities say House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park around 3:35 a.m. About an hour and a half beforehand, Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot at their residence in Champlin.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained documents that show Boelter was twice appointed to the nonpartisan Governor’s Workforce Development Board, first in 2016 under former Gov. Mark Dayton and again in 2019 under Gov. Tim Walz.

Officials say the suspect found at Hortman’s house was dressed as a police officer and was wearing an armored vest and had a Taser on him. The suspect shot at police responding to the scene and got away after an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect left behind a vehicle that was similar in appearance to a police squad car, complete with flashing lights.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News dozens of Minnesota Democrats were on a target list written by the alleged gunman. Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison were all on the list.

A source lose to the investigation told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the list included up to 70 names and targeted progressive leaders, elected officials and supporters of abortion rights.

Investigators also recovered a stack of flyers that said “No Kings” — a possible reference to anti-Donald Trump protests planned nationwide on Saturday.

Boelter is listed as the director of security patrols for Praetorian Guard Security Services, a private security company that operates in the Twin Cities. The company’s website highlights the use of “police type vehicles” — specifically Ford Explorers — as part of its services.

A sprawling manhunt has been underway all day, and residents within a 3-mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park have been ordered to shelter in place.

Chopper 5 flew over Boelter’s home in rural Sibley County near Green Isle, where an armored vehicle and drones were spotted outside.

Boelter’s neighbor, Kevin Effertz, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Ryan Raiche and said he and his family were “always pleasant people” and in the two years since they had moved in, there were no red flags leading up to Saturday’s targeted attacks.

The last time Effertz interacted with Boelter was last week when he cut the hay around Boelter’s property to feed his cows. Effertz said they laughed about how the recent wet weather was “good for the ducks.”

“I would’ve never expected it from this guy,” Effertz said. “I don’t know what triggered or what would’ve triggered something like this.”