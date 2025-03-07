White House pulls signing of executive order to dismantle Department of Education

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The White House reportedly pulled Thursday’s signing of an executive order meant to dismantle the Department of Education.

Sources tell ABC News that behind the scenes top administration officials were concerned about the blowback they would see.

Some Democrats remain concerned though, saying they believe the administration will still plow forward as Trump has long criticized the department which employs more than 4000 people and spent $251 billion just last year.