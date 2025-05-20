When to change windshield wipers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The rain has been coming in bunches over the past 24 hours, and if your windshield has been a mess of streaks and smears, it might be time to grab some new wiper blades.

AAA recommends to change your blades every six months or 6000 miles.

Other signs it’s time for a change include the blade’s square rubber edges becoming rounded, and if you take a close look, you might see small cracks along the blade’s rubber squeegee.

Streaking occurs when the wiper’s rubber squeegee dries, hardens, and cracks. And finally, skipping occurs when the blade develops a curvature due to under use.