What’s next for SEIU members following arbitration win for Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys Campus workers

(ABC 6 News) — Over the weekend, ABC 6 News showed you Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members’ celebration after a neutral arbiter awarded them a favorable new Mayo Clinic contract.

The three-year contract for the Saint Marys Campus – back-dated to July 2024, when the previous agreement between Mayo and the union expired – included raises for union members, as well as a cap on more than 18 hours of mandatory overtime.

Those are significant wins – union members are already looking ahead to the next negotiating period – when their right to strike takes effect.

Hallie Wallace with the SEIU says the union has to prepare its members if they choose to exercise that right in future negotiations.

“We have this right to strike now at the end of this contract – this is unprecedented at Mayo Clinic in Rochester at least – and it’s going to take a lot of education of members, a lot of organizing, a lot of conversations, building up of new leaders in all areas of the hospital,” Wallace said.

The caps on overtime should also change the playing field for union members.

Wallace thinks as the biggest hospital in the world, Mayo Clinic should be able to distribute overtime hours more fairly, instead of – as she describes – simply mandating that an entire shift stay to finish any extra work.

1 “They’ll also have to hire more people,” Wallace added. And I think that will be hopefully a little bit easier with these increased wages to hire more people and keep more people.”

Mayo Clinic issued the following statement Saturday, April 12: “While we believe Mayo Clinic and SEIU would have reached similar results around key issues much sooner had SEIU allowed the bargaining process to continue, we are focused on moving forward with our shared goal of providing world class patient care. We value and appreciate our staff for their contributions.”

SEIU on the Methodist campus is still negotiating with Mayo Clinic leadership, despite federal cuts placing a mediator on leave.

Wallace hopes the union will be able to get Saint Marys and Methodist contracts on the same schedule – or even roll the two campuses together during negotiations.

However, federal funding cuts have thrown up a new barrier in the Methodist campus’ negotiations.

Hallie Wallace with the SEIU says the union was using a mediator to help smooth over talks with Mayo Clinic leadership.

“We were planning on having dates in april with a federal mediator, and as a result of some of the cuts at the federal level, pretty much every mediator .. has been put on administrative leave,” Wallace said. “They’ve been essentially fired, so that has put a damper on us being able to get to the table.”

The union and Mayo Clinic are looking for state-level alternatives, Wallace said.

Mayo Clinic did not respond to a request for new comment April 15.

How we got here:

April 12, 2025: An arbitration board awards SEIU employees at Saint Marys a favorable contract, including a $20 minimum wage, raises up to 40 percent over the course of three years, and a cap on more than 18 hours of mandatory overtime.

April 10, 2025: 87 percent of Service Employees International Union members on Saint Marys and Methodist campuses voted in favor of regaining the right to strike during future negotiations with Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic Rochester Methodist Campus

January 18, 2024: SEIU Healthcare MN & IA members at Mayo Hospital Rochester Methodist Campus discuss their ongoing negotiations with Mayo leadership. The union had asked for $20 an hour minimum wages, saying Mayo continued to lose staff due to burnout.

January 31, 2024: SEIU Healthcare MN & IA members hold an informational picket at Mayo Clinic’s Rochester Methodist Campus. According to the union, the push confronts worker shortages and low morale for frontline Mayo workers.

February 2024: SEIU negotiators announce ‘significant progress’ in their negotiations with Mayo Clinic and are able to avoid arbitration. Mayo Clinic reportedly increases pay raise offer from 3% to 4.35%.

March 2024: SEIU to Announce Tentative Agreement with Mayo on “Wage Opener” for 600 Workers at Methodist Campus. 95% percent of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa voting members support new wage deal with Mayo Clinic. The wage changes are retroactive to Feb. 1, meaning employees who qualify for 6-8% increases will receive back pay.

Mayo Clinic Rochester Saint Marys Campus

April 23, 2024: SEIU reports progress has been made on smaller issues, but the two sides remain divided on big issues such as wages that respect the frontline workers who kept the hospital running during COVID. The negotiations impact 1,600 workers at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys Campus.

April 26, 2024: SEIU – Saint Marys Campus and Mayo Clinic still unable to come to an agreement. Mayo Clinc states: “We had a productive negotiating session with SEIU yesterday and have more meetings scheduled with them in the coming weeks. We view that the union’s public announcements have become a routine step during negotiations, and we remain committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.”

May 28, 2024: Members of SEIU took to the streets outside Mayo Clinic – Saint Marys campus to push for ‘fair contract’. Workers use picket line to begin voting on whether to cancel a voluntary supplemental “no strike” agreement that has been in place for 50 years. Negotiators for SEIU have asked for mandatory overtime, better training processes and floating holidays.

May 30, 2024: SEIU Members at Mayo Saint Marys Overwhelmingly Vote Yes to Allow Bargaining Team to Cancel Voluntary Supplemental “No Strike” Agreement If Necessary. In place of the right to strike, the union and Mayo have agreed to abide by binding arbitration in the event of a contract impasse and historically have been able to settle agreements deemed fair by the Union until recent years.

