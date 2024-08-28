What’s next after fatal crash in Albert Lea?

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Following the fatal crash that took place at the intersection of West Main Street and Highway 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said they’re waiting for the full crash report before making any changes to the intersection.

“We always look at when there’s a fatal crash, we do what’s called a fatal review, so once the crash report is done and in full we can look at that and see what sort of factors were involved,” MnDOT director of public engagement Mike Dougherty said.

People said that particular intersection can pose a risk to drivers.

“I think they could put more signs up before the stoplights to notify people and hopefully wake them up,” Frank Anderson said.

Over the last five years, there have been a total of 17 crashes at that intersection according to MnDOT. With 11 of them resulting in no injuries.

MnDOT will take all those reported crashes into account to see if there is a recurring pattern.

The investigation can be a lengthy process, but it’s about being thorough.

“They would like to do it as soon as possible but want to make sure that they have a good totality of all information so that they can make a good assessment,” Dougherty said.

If recommendations are made, MnDOT would like to work with the city, county, and community to see what those changes could look like.

For now, people will have to be extra cautious at the intersection and drive safely.