What’s new with the Minnesota Equestrian Center 5 months after fire

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been now close to 5 months since the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona caught on fire back in November.

It was a devastating fire that caused severe damage to the property, and sadly, two horses died. And as it stands right now, there are still signs of damage such as charred remains, following the blaze, but nearby neighbors say the building has been cleaned up tremendously since the fire in November.

Residents around the Winona community and the Equestrian Center say they heard that plans for a rebuild are in place. But it is unclear right now when that will take place.

“I assume it’ll be soon because of the season, but I’m sure they want to get the arena going so that they can use the facilities,” said Nick Redig, who lives right across the street from the Equestrian Center.

Redig said the Winona community hasn’t been the same since the fire, adding that all the shows and entertainment the equestrian center has brought in the past, is a large part of the community and hopes it is rebuilt soon.

ABC 6 News did reach out to both owners of the building to try and confirm plans of a rebuild but has not received a response.

