What to expect on the roads for Memorial Day travels

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, MnDOT crews have the weekend off, and although they won’t be in construction zones, that doesn’t mean construction zones won’t still cause problems.

“[Giving] your full attention to driving ensures that you, your passengers, are going to be safe, but then also ensures that everybody else, the other motorists, if you’re going through a work zone, anybody you encounter [will be safe],” said Mike Dougherty of MnDOT.

Officials say to check 511 maps so you know where all the road construction is taking place, and you can plan your trip accordingly.