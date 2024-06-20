What the Tech? Web Clippers

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the grocery store, and you come across a

fascinating article or blog post, but you just don’t have the time to read it right then.

Bookmarking it is an option, but let’s be honest, how often do you actually go back to those

bookmarks?

Whether you’d like to save news articles, blog posts, or YouTube videos there are easier ways

to not only save them, but to find them when you do have time on your hands.

Here are a few of the best options for saving web content for later, along with my clear winner:

● Safari Reading List: If you’re an Apple user, Safari’s built-in Reading List is a

convenient option. Simply tap the share icon (it looks like a house) and add the page to

your Reading List. The downside is that this only works seamlessly across Apple

devices.

● Milanote: Milanote is a versatile tool that functions as an organizer, word processor, and

web clipper. It offers extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox, making it easy to save

web content with a single tap. Milanote also syncs across all your devices, so you can

access your saved content from anywhere. However, its board-based organization can

become cluttered if you save a lot of items. I also use Milanote when working with a

team. For example, when I planned a class reunion recently I used Milanote to save

ideas and articles about reunions that I found online and my team could share their

ideas as well.

● Notion: Similar to Milanote, Notion provides browser extensions and one-tap sharing on

smartphones. It saves content to folders, which some users might find more organized

than Milanote’s boards. It can be used as a web clipper but its true power is a one-stop

planner and word processor. I use Notion frequently to create content I can quickly share

with others. Notion is also a daily planner, calendar, and personal assistant.

● Pocket: My personal favorite, Pocket is a dedicated web clipper that excels in simplicity

and efficiency. With browser extensions and mobile app integration, saving articles, blog

posts, and even YouTube videos is a breeze. Pocket presents your saved content in a

clean, reader-friendly view, stripping away ads and distractions. It also offers

organization options, all

While all of these options have their merits, Pocket stands out as the clear winner for its

user-friendliness and robust features. It’s free for basic use, and you can accumulate years’

worth of web content without feeling overwhelmed.

So, next time you stumble upon something interesting online but don’t have time to dive in, give

Pocket a try. You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to save and revisit your favorite web content.

