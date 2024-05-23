What the Tech? Tech for Travel

(ABC 6 News) – Some 44 million people are expected to travel over the Memorial Day weekend holiday

according to AAA. That’s the second-highest Memorial Day traffic forecast in history, or at least

since AAA began forecasting travel numbers.

As is usual, the vast majority of Memorial Day travelers will be on the highways so you can

expect more traffic jams, more crowded roadside restaurants, higher gas prices, and more traffic

hitting cell towers.

But don’t worry, I’ve got some tech tips to make your journey smoother.

First, download these essential apps:

● GasBuddy: This app helps you find the cheapest gas near you. It’s user-friendly and

provides accurate, real-time prices.

● Waze: Forget Apple Maps, Waze is the go-to navigation app for road trips. It offers

real-time traffic updates, accident reports, and even fun voice options for kids.

● iExit: This app is a favorite of people who RV. It shows on a map what is available at

each exit. For example, if you’ve ever decided to “settle” on a restaurant because you

don’t know what else is around, iExit shows what’s coming up on the next several exits.

Next, pack these gadgets:

● Earbuds or headsets: Keep your passengers entertained and avoid backseat driving

distractions.

● Fast charger: Car USB ports are slow. A fast charger that plugs into the cigarette lighter

is a must-have for keeping devices powered up.

● Portable battery packs: These are lifesavers when multiple devices need charging.

Finally, here’s a cellular dead zone tip: Instruct everyone to turn on airplane mode for a second,

then turn it off. This forces phones to find the nearest cell tower, usually solving the problem.

With these tech travel tips, you’re all set for a fantastic Memorial Day road trip! Safe travels!