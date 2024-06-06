What the Tech? Streaming Prices Increasing

(ABC 6 News) – Streaming prices are going up, up, up, and away! It seems like every streaming service is

raising its prices. It doesn’t just “seem” that way, it’s true.

Spotify is the latest to announce a price increase, raising the cost of a premium subscription by

$1. That isn’t much in the long run but it’s the second price increase in less than a year.

Streaming video services have increased prices substantially more in recent years.

Remember when we all cut the cord to save money? Well, if you’re subscribed to multiple

streaming services, you might be paying more than you did for cable.

● YouTube TV has jumped from $49 to a whopping $73 per month in just three years.

● Hulu + Live TV is now $77, up from $65 four years ago.

● Amazon Prime raised its annual cost from $120 to $140.

● Disney+ has raised its subscription 75% since its launch.

● And Netflix? Their basic plan is up to $15.49 from a mere $9 four years ago.

If you have a live TV streaming service, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, you could be paying

a staggering $570 more than you did in 2020.

Why the price hikes? Streaming services are spending big bucks on sports and original content.

And guess who’s footing the bill? It’s us, the subscribers.

And on top of the price increases, Netflix and Amazon Prime have both added commercials

before and during movies and shows.

It’s important to remember that these prices will keep climbing. So, what can we do?

The best way to save money is by flipping services. Subscribe to one service, binge-watch

everything you want, and then cancel and move on to the next. It’s easy to do since these

services don’t require long-term commitments.