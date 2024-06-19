What the Tech? Social Media Warning Labels

(ABC 6 News) – The U.S. Surgeon General has proposed adding warning labels to social media platforms,

similar to the ones found on cigarettes and alcohol. This proposal comes in response to growing

concerns about the harmful effects of social media on children, including cyberbullying,

grooming, eating disorders, sextortion, and addictive behavior.

In an interview with Tatiana Jordan, the Chief Parenting Officer of Bark Technologies, she

expressed her support for the proposed warning labels, stating that they are a step in the right

direction.

“All of the worst issues that affect humans are exacerbated on social media,” Jordan said. “And

the most susceptible to these issues are children. So again, I can’t believe we don’t have that

warning yet.”

Jordan believes that the abundance of data on the negative impacts of social media on children

makes it clear that action is needed. She is confident that warning labels can be effective in

reducing the risks associated with social media use.

“If there’s a pervasive warning from the Surgeon General you have to pay attention to that,”

Jordan said. “It removes social media companies to say, ‘Well we don’t have enough data yet.’

Well, we do have enough data and it is clear.”

“We saw these warnings work to reduce tobacco use and in other instances. We see that these

work. So I’m very confident that this will help. It’s just a matter of if and when it rolls out.”

Surgeon General Murthy has also called for additional measures to protect children online, such

as restricting push notifications, autoplay features, and infinite scrolling. He advocates for

schools to limit phone usage and encourages parents to delay their children’s access to social

media until after middle school.

However, implementing warning labels on social media platforms would require an act of

Congress and although there have been proposed bills at the state and federal level, nothing

has passed or even made it to the floor for debate.

Jordan says any warnings from the Surgeon General would be a help and has some idea of

how a warning could be implemented.

“It could be a popup every time you open the app but that will be a little bit aggressive and I

think the social media lobbying entities will fight that very hard. It could be when you go to the

app stores to download the app there’s a disclaimer.”

Jordan emphasizes the importance of parental awareness and action, urging parents to monitor

and limit their children’s social media use. She advises parents not to be afraid to set

boundaries and to remember that if a child is young enough to need a babysitter, they are too

young for social media.

Currently, there are two bills in Congress addressing new rules to protect children online, but

neither has reached the floor for a vote. The debate continues as to whether warning labels and

other proposed measures will be effective in mitigating the risks associated with social media

use among young people.