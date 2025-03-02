What the Tech? Scams for all ages

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — We often picture older adults as the primary victims of scams. While they do lose significant amounts of money, the data reveals a surprising truth: younger people fall for scams at a higher rate. Let’s delve into the types of scams targeting different age groups and why this

misconception persists.



It’s true that baby boomers are susceptible to scams, particularly those involving finances and

computers. They might receive calls claiming their computer has a problem and be convinced to

grant remote access, unknowingly installing malware that steals personal information. Gift card

scams are also more prevalent among seniors. However, while older adults may lose more

money due to having larger savings, they aren’t the most frequent targets.



Contrary to popular belief, people in their 20s and 30s are more than twice as likely to fall victim

to scams compared to those over 60. Millennials are frequently targeted by shopping, romance,

and employment scams. They’re also susceptible to scams impersonating law enforcement or

government officials, who claim their identity has been stolen.



Younger individuals are more inclined to share personal information like social security

numbers, addresses, and full names with scammers. Teenagers and tweens face sextortion

scams, where they’re tricked into sending nude photos and then threatened with their

distribution if they don’t pay.



Here’s an interesting takeaway: young people fall for scams twice as often as people over the

age of 60. Yet, while older people are less likely to fall for a scam, those who do, lose a lot more

money than younger people. Most likely, because they have more money to lose.



The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers of all ages lost over $158 billion to fraud last year, with people over 60 accounting for some $61 billion of those losses.



Scammers target people of all ages, tailoring their tactics to different demographics. They are

relentless in their pursuit of your hard-earned money. No one is immune, and it’s crucial to stay

informed and vigilant.