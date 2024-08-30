What the Tech? Renting Out Your Space

What the Tech? Renting Your Space

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever considered that your unused spaces could be a potential goldmine? In today’s sharing economy, it’s easier than ever to earn extra money by renting out your underutilized

areas. Whether it’s an empty closet, a spare parking spot, or even your backyard pool, there’s

likely someone out there willing to pay for it.

Websites Connecting Space Owners with Renters

Several websites and apps are facilitating this space-sharing trend. For instance, Swimply

allows pool owners to rent out their pools when not in use. Pools are often rented out for parties

or just so someone can enjoy a relaxing afternoon.

Turo enables car owners to rent out their vehicles for a day or two or even longer. Many people

choose to rent vehicles from Turo rather than traditional car rental agencies. If you’ll be traveling

to another city you can search for vehicles for rent and schedule them to be delivered to the

airport.

Sniffspot connects pet owners with people willing to rent out their backyards for doggy

playdates. Backyards and lots that are fenced in are in high demand and can be rented by the

hour. Most come with free ‘pooper-scoopers’ and offer guests a comfortable place to sit and do

their work.

If you have a garage, parking spot, or storage space, Neighbor is the platform for you. You can

list your space and set your desired rental price. Thousands of people use Neighbor to rent out

a space in their driveway for parking. Some churches list their parking lots for rent during the

week when it’s not being used. If the parking space is located in a downtown area, they’re often

rented out for several hundred dollars a month.

I’ve even found hall closets for rent on Neighbor. Property owners can choose when the renter

can have access to the storage area.

Peerspace caters to a broader range of spaces, including photo shoot locations, meeting rooms,

and even unique spaces like former junkyards that can be used for video shoots. The more

unique and beautiful the better. Peerspace is also a good place to search for locations for

events.

Is It Safe?

Concerns about safety and privacy are natural when considering renting out your space to

strangers. However, these platforms prioritize security. They typically offer liability insurance

coverage and property damage protection for both the owner and the renter. Additionally, user

reviews and verification processes help ensure a trustworthy community.

In looking through reviews, both good and bad, I’ve found only a few times either the property

owner or renter had a negative experience.

If you choose to either rent out your own storage space or rent space, it’s best to look closely at

reviews and ask questions.

The Sharing Economy Revolution

Renting out your space might have seemed unconventional a few years ago, but the sharing

economy has transformed our perspectives. Platforms like Airbnb and Uber have normalized

the idea of sharing resources with strangers, and now, this trend is extending to various types of

spaces.

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to earn extra income, consider tapping into the potential of

your unused space. With the help of these platforms, you can turn your empty areas into a

profitable venture without lifting a finger.