What the Tech? Apps of the Day: "Water Llama" and "Water Minder" - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – Staying hydrated in the heat: why it matters and how tech can help:

When the weather gets hot, staying hydrated is more important than ever. But let’s be honest,

it’s easy to forget to drink enough water amidst our busy lives. If you’re anything like me, you

might find yourself wondering if you’re truly giving your body the hydration it needs.

If someone asks, “do you drink enough water to stay hydrated?” my answer is either “no”, or “I

have no idea.”

That’s where technology comes in. While the built-in health apps on our smartphones might not

be the most helpful for tracking water intake, I’ve found two fantastic apps that can make a world

of difference: Water Llama for iPhone users and Water Minder for Android users.

Water Llama is a user-friendly app that calculates your daily water needs based on factors like

age, gender, and weight. It allows you to log your beverage consumption, considering the

hydration level of different drinks. For instance, while water has a hydration level of 100%, milk

offers around 30% more. The app sends timely reminders to your iPhone and Apple Watch,

ensuring you stay on track throughout the day. When you drink something, you can tap a widget

on the phone or Apple Watch.

For Android users, Water Minder offers similar features. It sends reminders, tracks your liquid

intake, and even adjusts your water goal based on the weather conditions. If it’s scorching hot

outside, the app will encourage you to drink more to stay hydrated. Water Minder also gamifies

the experience by offering awards for reaching your goals, making hydration a fun and

rewarding endeavor.

Water Minder also works on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Both Water Llama and Water Minder integrate with other health-tracking apps, providing a

holistic view of your well-being. They offer free versions with basic features, as well as free trials

for their premium functionalities.

So, if you’re looking to prioritize your health and ensure you’re drinking enough water, especially

during the hot summer months, give Water Llama or Water Minder a try. Staying hydrated has

never been easier or more enjoyable!