What the Tech? App of the Day: "Imprint"

(ABC 6 News) – Are you tired of mindlessly scrolling through TikTok or Instagram every time you have a spare minute? There’s a better way to spend that time, and it can make you smarter. It’s called Imprint.

These days, it’s all too common to spend every free moment scrolling through social media.

This habit, often referred to as “doomscrolling,” can be a major time-waster. But what if you

could use that time to learn something new and improve yourself?

Imprint is an app that summarizes books and complex topics into bite-sized pieces of content.

It’s perfect for those who don’t have the time or energy to delve into subjects like psychology,

history, or science. Imprint makes it easy to grasp these subjects by extracting the most

important information and presenting it concisely and engagingly.

Imprint features summaries of popular books like “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell

and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. Instead of spending hours reading these books, you can

get the key insights in just 10 minutes with Imprint.

Imprint also offers short courses on a variety of topics, such as finance and investing. These

courses only require a few minutes of your time each day, making them easy to fit into your busy

schedule.

Imprint is available for both iPhone and Android devices. While there is free daily content, a

subscription unlocks all of the app’s features for $100 per year.

Imprint was named Google’s App of the Year for 2023, and it’s easy to see why. With its

innovative approach to learning, Imprint is a great way to make the most of your downtime and

expand your knowledge.

If you’re ready to ditch the doomscrolling and start learning, Imprint offers a one-week free trial.

Give it a try and see how much smarter you can get in just a few minutes a day.