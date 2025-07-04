What the Tech? Amazon Prime Day scams

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News)- Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, (July 8th-11th) and for many shoppers, it’s a highly anticipated event filled with incredible deals. But while you’re busy scouting for the best bargains, there’s another group eagerly awaiting Prime Day: scammers and cybercriminals. These sales events are a prime opportunity for them to prey on unsuspecting shoppers, and you should be prepared.

Last year, Amazon alone saw $14 billion in sales during Prime Day, a staggering amount that attracts a lot of unwanted attention from bad actors. Every year, thousands fall victim to various scams designed to trick them into giving up personal information, credit card details, or even direct access to their accounts.

One of the most common tactics scammers use is luring you to fake websites. They do this by sending out millions of fake order confirmation or delay texts and emails. With over 200 million Prime members, they cast a wide net, hoping to catch as many victims as possible. These messages often look incredibly legitimate, designed to mimic official Amazon communications.

If you click the link, you’re taken to a website that looks almost identical to the Amazon account log-in page. Submit your credentials and the scammer will have everything they need to purchase whatever they want using your account and credit card.

Beyond fake order alerts, keep a sharp eye out for gift card scams, where you’re told you’ve won a prize, usually requiring you to provide personal details to claim it. A newer trick involves fake “price adjustment” or “refund” notices from Amazon, claiming something you bought is now cheaper and offering a refund for the difference. These are all traps. The common thread among these scams is that they all lead you to a website that looks exactly like Amazon’s, where you’re prompted to log in with your username and password.

The golden rule to protect yourself is simple: Never click a link in an email or text message that claims to be from Amazon or any other retailer. If you receive a suspicious message about an order or an offer, always check your order status directly through the official Amazon app or by typing `amazon.com` into your web browser. This ensures you’re on a legitimate site. The same goes for other platforms like PayPal; beware of links in emails asking you to log into your account.

Another practical tip for Prime Day shopping involves checking who is selling and shipping a product. While most Prime Day items are already within the U.S., a significant number of third-party sellers (around 1.5 million) are based in China. Products from these sellers might face delays due to tariffs and shipping issues. For the fastest and most reliable delivery, prioritize items sold and/or shipped directly by Amazon.

While many of us are familiar with these digital red flags, our children might not be. They are just as susceptible to falling for these scams as adults are. It’s vital to have a conversation with your kids about online safety and the importance of verifying messages and links, especially during major sales events.

Scammers look forward to Prime Day, perhaps even more than you do.