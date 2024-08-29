What the Tech? Airport Chargers

(ABC 6 News) – There are a lot of things we can worry about when we travel. If you’re at the airport there’s

always a concern about losing an ID or luggage. We sometimes worry about missing a flight or

having our phone die.

Recent warnings from the FBI, TSA, FCC, and other government agencies may not be as much

of a concern.

Every year we see warnings repeated about the risks involved by using courtesy phone

charging stations in airports. Warning after warning urges people not to use them because

hackers have figured out ways to use them to steal data and lock any device plugged into them.

What’s the real story? Are they dangerous?

The name given to the scary tactic is “juice jacking”. It’s true that hackers have demonstrated

how charging stations can be used to compromise devices but the chance that a hacker could

access one of the airport charging stations to do this is quite small.

Here’s what you need to know about the risk:

It’s theoretically possible. USB cables charge devices and allow for the transmission of data to

and from smartphones, tablets, and computers. Connect a phone to a computer with a USB

cable and you can transfer any file and install software.

But phone makers (Apple, Google, Samsung, and others) have increased security in recent

models. If you plug a smartphone into a charging device or computer it doesn’t recognize, you’ll

see a pop-up warning asking if you trust the computer. You’ve probably seen this before when

you connect your phone to a computer it hasn’t connected to before.

On an iPhone, not only must you tap “trust this computer”, but you will also be required to enter

your passcode.

If you do not see a warning when connecting the phone to a charger, no data will be transferred.

You can also purchase cables that prevent the transmission of data and files.

The warnings come around during every busy travel season and first appeared at least 10 years

ago. There have been no confirmed incidents of an airport charging station being used to “juice

jack” someone’s device.

It’s kind of an urban legend. Possible, but improbable.

The greater risk in using the charging stations is someone stealing your phone when you look

away.

If you’re concerned about juice jacking, here are some simple precautions you can take:

Use Your Own Charger: The safest option is to carry your own charging block and cable. This eliminates any risk of data transfer.

The safest option is to carry your own charging block and cable. This eliminates any risk of data transfer. Portable Chargers: Consider investing in a portable charger. These devices offer a convenient way to keep your phone charged without relying on public stations.

Consider investing in a portable charger. These devices offer a convenient way to keep your phone charged without relying on public stations. Be Wary of Unfamiliar Devices: If you must use a public charging station, be cautious of any unfamiliar or suspicious-looking devices.

While the threat of juice jacking may be real(ish), it’s important to keep the risk in perspective.

By taking a few simple precautions, you can safely charge your phone while traveling without

falling victim to cybercriminals.