What the “No Kings” protests are and the impact they may have

(ABC 6 News) – While Washington, D.C. will be celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. military with a parade, millions of other Americans will be spending the day rejecting what they are calling authoritarianism from the Trump Administration, and experts say it’s likely only the beginning.

Organized by the 50501 movement, the message of the protests boils down to the two words that title it.

“No Kings.”

“People are outraged by what they are seeing from the federal government,” says Minnesota Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL – Rochester). “What they are seeing from the Trump administration, and they are wanting to speak up about that.”

Close to 2,000 individual events are planned across the country, including here in our area, making it likely to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office.

It’s not Trump’s first rodeo with protests, but it is different than what his first administration experienced.

“Trump 1 started with some big demonstrations and it was very focused in Washington, D.C,” says Dr. David Meyer, a professor sociology and political science at the University of California – Irvine. “This time there are a lot more actions, and most of the are much, much smaller.”

Meyer studies the contexts in which social movements emerge.

He says technology has made large movements like this easier to organize, but what they make up for in speed, they sometimes lack in intensity.

“Nowadays you can get those numbers much faster, but you haven’t necessarily built the networks and connections and solidarity,” he says.

There’s also another consideration.

Historically, protests aren’t as effective just on their own.

Gloria Browne-Marshall is a professor of constitutional law at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, and the author of “A Protest History of the United States.”

She says it’s a trifecta of litigation, legislation and protests that are a part of the grounding of social change.

“The Civil Rights Movement, the Labor Rights Movement, the Women’s Movement, the Anti-War Movement, those involved strategy in which the protests fueled litigation and legislation to take place as well,” Browne-Marshall says.

She also believes that the most effective protests are ones that are fighting specifically for something, instead of just fighting against something.

But she says given the reactionary message of this protest, it’s likely we’ll see even more acts going forward.

“We haven’t seen the sit-ins yet,” she says. “We haven’t seen the worker’s strikes. We haven’t seen the other ways in which people are going to let their voices be heard when it comes to what is taking place now.”

Protests are scheduled all over southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa, including Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City, Cresco, Osage, Decorah, and Charles City.

Organizers say a peaceful event is top priority, especially in light of recent violence in Los Angeles.