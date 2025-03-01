What is expected going into Monday’s Jodi Huisentruit case hearing

(ABC 6 News)- It’ll be 30 years at the end of June since Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work in the early morning hours.

And now, following the passing of longtime suspect John Vansice in December, the push to unseal the warrant pertaining to GPS data from two of Vansice’s vehicles is on.

“We felt as though we should challenge the system,” said Steve Ridge, private investigator in the case.

The motion was put into action by Ridge, a step he feels was necessary.

“It’s a little mysterious why this would need to be remained sealed unless some information was disclosed, that perhaps wasn’t even necessary to be disclosed, to get the search warrant in the first place, that’s a possibility,” Ridge said.

His decision could either provide valuable information that could help find Jodi, or derail the investigation all together.

“My sense in concern as he establishes his legal motion is that there is information that only the killer knows, that let’s say if someone confessed down the road, there could be details about the case that would be difficult them to corroborate if it’s already out there,” said Caroline Lowe, of the Find Jodi group.

Lowe says she doesn’t expect much to come out of the hearing, but she’s not ruling out surprises.

“I doubt that we will hear much more than what is already in the motions, as the side that is opening it is arguing, and the county attorney. But you never know,” Lowe said.

As for Ridge, he just hopes any findings on Monday, will help move the case forward.

“I don’t want to get in the way of an official investigation. I’d like to find ways to complement and advance it, and this is one legal means where that possibly can happen,” said Ridge.

Anyone with any information on Huisentruit’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.mn.us.