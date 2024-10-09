What if the RPS referendum fails?

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On local ballots in Rochester this November, reesidents will find the “Ignite Student Learning” referendum for Rochester Public Schools.

We are continuing to learn more of what might happen if that referendum fails.

At the last school board meeting, Superintendent Kent Pekel was asked to draft a reduced budget for the district in the case of a “no” vote.

Some of the reductions include closing three elementary schools, increasing class size, and reducing central office positions.