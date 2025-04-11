What comes next for international students facing immigration issues

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Across the country, hundreds of international students have had their visas revoked and student records terminated unexpectedly. That includes more than a dozen college students here in Minnesota whose educational futures have become less certain.

But legal experts say, as scary as these situations are, these students don’t have to take any immediate action themselves.

That’s easier said than done when it seems like their status can change overnight.

Friday, ABC 6 learned a Winona State University student’s records were terminated by ICE without them or the university knowing until it was discovered during a routine review.

Usually, those records can only be terminated by the university and under strict circumstances.

“What we’re seeing is university students have to manually go and check all of their international students twice a day to see who is now suddenly disappeared from public record,” said Ryan Perez, organizing director for COPAL MN, a non-profit that advocates for immigrant rights.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, these actions do not immediately mean a student has to leave the country.

They are technically deportable by federal immigration agencies like ICE, but until direct action is taken against them they are allowed to stay and continue taking classes.

“That action may be by ICE initiating deportation proceedings or that action may be by the schools terminating their status, making them drop out of classes,” said Jeff Joseph, president-elect of the AILA. “Either way, if there’s action taken that is adverse to the students they need to take care of that. they need to consult with an immigration lawyer.”

Students caught in these situations do have options for fighting back – though they are often lengthy and costly.

If it’s an issue with records being terminated, students can petition the federal government to reinstate their status – something the AILA says is uncertain due to the current administration’s policies so far.

On the other hand, students can also litigate the issue themselves, like in the case of University of Minnesota student Doğukan Günaydın.

Günaydın appeared in court Friday as part of a bond hearing following his arrest last month by ICE officials in relation to a 2023 DWI conviction.

U.S. prosecutors argued he should remain in jail while his immigration case unfolds, saying despite the fact no one was hurt in the original incident he was still a danger to the community.

Günaydın’s countered with his apparent cooperation with police in 2023 and his lack of trouble since.

Both sides await official word from the federal immigration judge.

Günaydın remains in custody at the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in Elk River.