Wet spring and mild winter impact lilacs

(ABC 6 News) — Plants and trees in Minnesota certainly have been feeling the impact of Minnesota’s mild winter and the wet spring that immediately followed.

As a result, some have seen their lilac bushes looking a little different this year, and experts are sharing what it is exactly that is causing that to happen.

While they may look dried out with brown, withering leaves, the opposite is actually true, and it is most likely not dying.

Instead, it stems from bacterial blight, and it is mainly a visual issue that is easy to treat.

If your lilacs have these brown leaves, learn more on how to treat them in the video above.