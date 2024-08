(ABC 6 News) — Westbound motorists will encounter a short-duration detour at Highway 14 and Highway 57 in Kasson on Monday, August 5th.

The detour is expected to last until noon as crews wrap up work at the westbound bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Highway 14 westbound motorists will be routed down and up the ramps at Kasson between 6 AM and midnight.