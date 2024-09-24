West Concord man sentenced for threatening neighbor with chainsaw

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Russell Amiot of West Concord has been sentenced to one year probation and 13 days in jail, which he already served, for an assault charge.

In June of last year, Amiot was accused of threatening his neighbor with a chainsaw and later took an Alford Plea for 5th degree assault. This means he has not admitted to the crime but agrees the court had enough evidence to convict him.