West Concord man awarded for assisting in police chase

Adam Croney of West Concord was honored after he helped police track down a suspect in a high speed chase back in April.

The suspect reportedly rammed his car into a West Concord squad car before fleeing the scene, leaving one injured, before authorities caught up to him in Cannon Falls.

The suspect died of a self inflicted gunshot wound at the end of the chase.

Croney witnessed the crash and decided to follow him because it was the right thing to do.

Knowing it would take a long time for back up to arrive, Croney followed the vehicle while on the phone with 9-1-1, which allowed law enforcement to catch up to them.

While many people would have feared for their lives in that situation, Croney was only thinking of others.

“I have a lot of friends that are law enforcement, so I’ve always told them I have their back no matter what,” Croney said.

Croney and David Myrom — the officer injured in the accident — later met one another, which brought some closure to Officer Myrom.

“The whole unknown of everything that was going on, who went after them and if I was ever going to be able to thank him for doing that… It was actually great to find out and great to talk to him,” Myrom said.

For Croney – he says helping the men in blue – is something he will always be happy to do.

“I was glad to do it, and I would do it again if I needed to,” Croney said.