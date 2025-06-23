Wells man dies in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Wells man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before midnight June 21, Faribault County deputies received a 9-1-1 call at 600th Avenue and 195th Street in rural Wells.

According to the FCSO, Alan Richard Knutson, 46, had ridden a sport motorcycle northbound on 600th Avenue, then failed to turn along with the eastbound curve of the road.

Knutson continued north off the road and into a ditch, and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet, and was declared dead at the scene.

The Wells police, fire, and community ambulance also responded, as did the Minnesota State Patrol.