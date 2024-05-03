Weekend events happening May 4th and 5th

A look at what's happening across Southeast Minnesota and Northern Iowa this weekend!

(ABC 6 News) – Looking ahead to the weekend, there is plenty going on in case you’re still making those Saturday and Sunday plans.

Saturday, May 4th, 2024

Dodge County Library Blanket Fort Day in Dodge Center, Minn.

Happening from 9:00am to Noon at the Dodge County Library. Drop in to build a May blanket fort! Sheets, clips and snacks will be provided and family is encouraged. The event is free and open to everyone.

Hilltop Rolling into Summer Fest in Oronoco, Minn.

Starting around 3:00pm at the Hilltop Camper and RV. Join the Make-A-Wish Foundation for family-friendly activities, live music and more! There will be a free jump house, free food and food along with outdoor games.

May Indoor Farmer’s Market in Mason City, Iowa

Happening from Noon to 3:00pm at Fat Hill Brewing. Just can’t wait for farmers market season to begin? Head out to Fat Hill Brewing for May’s Indoor Farmers Market to pick up some local goodies.

Charles City Farmer’s Market in Charles City, Iowa

Happening from 9:00am to Noon at Central Park in Charles City, Iowa. You can also find some local goodness at this indoor farmers market.

Sunday, May 5th, 2024

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Taco JED in Rochester, Minn.

Starting around Noon at Taco JED. It’s time for una fiesta grande! Stop by for drink specials, good friends and live music on the patio. Kick off patio season with a special performance by ALABASTER at around 4:00pm.

Kasson Public Library Afternoon Tea in Kasson, Minn.

Happening from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Kasson Public Library. Come enjoy a delicious menu of traditional tea sandwiches, scones, desserts and tea! Featuring displays of fashions through the decades; attire is fancy! Tickets are $40 and can be paid through cash or check at the library.

Austin Symphony Orchestra in Austin, Minn.

Happening at 2:00pm in the Knowlton Auditorium at Austin High School. Handel’s Messiah, originally performed as an Easter offering, has been enjoyed by audiences across the globe for 250 years. Under director Sonia Larson, the Austin Symphony Chorus will bring this masterpiece to life. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.