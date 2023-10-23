Spud Webb named Guest Speaker at Rochester Sports Banquet

ROCHESTER, MN — As first reported by ABC 6 News, the guest speaker for the 18th annual Rochester Sports Banquet will be former NBA player Spud Webb.

Webb played in the NBA for 12 years, six of which were for the Atlanta Hawks. During his career, Webb gained many accolades, including being the shortest player ever to win the NBA dunk contest, which he did by beating teammate Dominique Wilkins in 1986. The 5’6″ Webb beat the 6’8″ Wilkins by having two perfect, 50-point performances in the final round of the competition.

The Rochester Sports Banquet is an annual tradition in the Med City, with their website describing the event as recognizing “area athletes, coaches and teams on their hard work, dedication and commitment to amateur sports.” Every year, the banquet invites a guest speaker to talk to attendees about the idea of what armature sports is all about.

This year’s banquet will take place on Monday, January 15 with a reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will be emceed by ABC 6 News Meteorologist Brandon Marshall and Sports Director Jose Solis. Tickets go on sale December 4.