Weather may affect Fourth of July weekend golfing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The weather seemed uncertain for the first half of Friday, but it didn’t stop some people from golfing.

Tee-timers in our area still headed out to golf courses like Oak Summit for a few holes.

They usually see a lot of business around this time of year. It did start to rain a few times, but most just went inside to wait it out before getting back out on the course.

This weekend may be a different story though depending on how the weather shapes up.

Oak Summit’s head professional golfer said “we’re more worried about later on, maybe tomorrow it might affect us but I doubt it.”

With Oak Summit sitting on one of the highest points in Rochester, they are safe from some affects of the rain, and they still expect to be busy throughout the weekend.