WCSO chief deputy retires after 35 years in law enforcement

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Chief Deputy Jeff Burns is retiring.

Burns has served in law enforcement for 35 years. He began his career in 1990 with the Decorah Police Department and became a deputy sheriff for the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in July 1992. He has remained with the sheriff’s office for the past 32 years.

“During Jeff’s career at the sheriff’s office he specialized in narcotics, special response team, and investigations before being promoted to lieutenant and then chief deputy. Jeff’s knowledge, wisdom and expertise will be missed. Chief Deputy Jeff Berns, Winneshiek County thanks you for your service. We all wish you nothing but the best in your next chapter of life,” read a Facebook post from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office page.