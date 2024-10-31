Water treatment plants to remove PFAs in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, cleanup of “forever chemicals” found in the drinking water supply in the metro continues.

Much of the contamination is connected to 3M, which is paying out billions of dollars to help clean it up. Officials are now planning to build three water treatment plants at the cost of $70 million.

However, residents could see a proposed 10% increase on their water bills to help pay for part of the construction.