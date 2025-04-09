Water main break in Rochester closes parts of Broadway Avenue; detour in place

(ABC 6 News) — A water main break in Rochester has closed N Broadway Avenue between Elton Hills Drive and 16th Street NE.

Rochester Public Utilities says a contractor working near the Rec Center struck a water main, causing the break. RPU crews are on scene working to resolve the issue.

Traffic is being detoured via 17th St NE, 2nd Ave NE, and 16th St NE.

RPU says drivers should plan for extra travel time due to the road closure. Customers in the area may see discolored or rusty water, and parts of N Broadway Avenue may be without water temporarily.

If you do experience discolored water, limit water use as much as possible.