(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Austin Utilities say the water is back on 1st Ave NE just before 4 p.m. after a water main break on Sunday.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Austin Utilities is fixing a water main break in front of 2121 1st Ave NE on Sunday afternoon.

The company posted to Facebook around 1:30 p.m., saying the water is off on 1st Ave NE from 19th Street to 21st Street NE.

The water is expected to be off for about two hours for repairs.