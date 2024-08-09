Photos and videos of damage from Mower County tornado

(ABC 6 News) — The NWS in La Crosse has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Mower County on Monday evening.

On Friday, ABC 6 News viewer Karen Schaufler sent in photos and videos of the damage from the second tornado. The tornado touched down about five miles north of Taopi and traveled approximately two miles. These photos and videos are from the east side of the tornado’s path.



