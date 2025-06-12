WATCH: Tim Walz testifies to Congress on sanctuary states

(KSTP) – Gov. Tim Walz is in Washington, D.C., preparing to testify Thursday before the U.S. House Oversight Committee about illegal immigration and “Sanctuary states.”

It’s expected to be a contentious hearing that could continue to raise the governor’s national profile.

Gov. Walz has become one of the leading critics of President Donald Trump on everything from immigration policy to the budget. Some think he’s positioning himself to run for president in 2028.

According to a KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, the governor remains popular in Minnesota, but the idea of a third term as governor is much less popular.