WATCH: Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem’s press conference on MSP trooper charges
(ABC 6 News) — Watch the Olmsted County Attorney press conference regarding charges brought against State Trooper Shane Roper.
Roper was charged Tuesday, July 9, with five felonies: 2nd-degree manslaughter–culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk; criminal vehicular homicide–operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner; three counts of criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm.