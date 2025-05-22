WATCH NOW: Mayo Clinic, Rochester leaders celebrate 10 years of DMC

Sound begins in this stream after about one minute.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic, Destination Medical Center, and City of Rochester spokespeople mark the halfway point in the 20-year, $5.6-billion plan to make Mayo and the City into a global wellness destination.

Speakers at the event will include:

Former Governor Mark Dayton

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

John Noseworthy, M.D., former CEO of Mayo Clinic

Clark Otley, M.D., DMC EDA Board of Directors, Chair

Patrick Seeb, DMC Executive Director

Mark Thein, Olmsted County Commissioner

Matt Varilek, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic

Development

Pam Wheelock, DMCC Board of Directors, Chair

Amy Williams, M.D., executive dean of Practice, Mayo Clinic

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in attendance.