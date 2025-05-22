WATCH NOW: Mayo Clinic, Rochester leaders celebrate 10 years of DMC
Sound begins in this stream after about one minute.
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic, Destination Medical Center, and City of Rochester spokespeople mark the halfway point in the 20-year, $5.6-billion plan to make Mayo and the City into a global wellness destination.
Speakers at the event will include:
- Former Governor Mark Dayton
- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
- John Noseworthy, M.D., former CEO of Mayo Clinic
- Clark Otley, M.D., DMC EDA Board of Directors, Chair
- Patrick Seeb, DMC Executive Director
- Mark Thein, Olmsted County Commissioner
- Matt Varilek, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic
Development
- Pam Wheelock, DMCC Board of Directors, Chair
- Amy Williams, M.D., executive dean of Practice, Mayo Clinic
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in attendance.