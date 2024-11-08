VIDEO: Tim Walz speaks for first time since election

(KSTP) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will address Minnesota supporters and the media Friday afternoon for the first time since returning home two days ago.

On Wednesday, Gov. Walz and his family were in Washington D.C. in the crowd at Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech where she thanked her running mate, Gov. Walz, and said the Walz family will continue to serve the nation. The Walz family returned home later in the day.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Walz and First Lady Gwen Walz will thank Minnesotans, reflect on the election and talk about a path forward in the state.

Gov. Walz made minimal appearances in Minnesota since he was announced as Harris’ Vice Presidental pick.

He returns to a different political landscape at the Minnesota Legislature than when he hit the road campaigning, as the Democrats maintained control of the Senate, but the House seats are sitting even at 67-67.