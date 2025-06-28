WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the funeral for Melissa and Mark Hortman

(ABC 6 News) — Two weeks ago on Saturday, June 14, Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in their home.

Related: Rochester mourns violent attack on DFL lawmakers

Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also attacked in their home that same morning, but they survived the shooting.

Related: Hoffman family shares more details about targeted shooting

The morning sparked a massive manhunt for accused assassin Vance Boelter, who has since been taken into custody.

Related: Search warrants reveal new details into Vance Boelter investigation

On Friday, the Hortmans lied in state at the Minnesota Capitol, making Rep. Melissa Hortman the first woman to ever lie in state in Minnesota.

Related: Mark and Melissa Hortman lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol; thousands pay respects including former President Joe Biden

The Hortmans’ funeral begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, and it can be viewed in the video player above.