WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks in Des Moines

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the U.S. House passed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and it will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk where he is expected to sign it into law on Friday.

Prior to that, President Trump is visiting Des Moines, Iowa, where he will kick off the year-long celebration ahead of America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

The trip is the first time President Trump has made to the Hawkeye State since he returned to the White House.