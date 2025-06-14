WATCH LIVE: Grand military parade celebrates U.S. Army’s 250th birthday

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, a massive military parade is bringing thousands to Washington D.C. to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

The parade happens to also be on the same day as President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

The parade includes 6700 soldiers, 28 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighter Vehicles, 28 Stryker vehicles, four Paladin self-propelled howitzers, eight marching bands, 24 horses, two mules, and one dog named Doc Holiday, according to the Army.

The Army has also added rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles to its birthday show.

There will also be 50 aircraft flying overhead, including World War II-era platforms like the M4 Sherman tank, the Douglas C-47 transport aircraft, and the P-51 Mustang fighter. There will be Cobra and Huey helicopters too, according to the Army.

Progressive groups say they’ll hold more than 1,500 “No Kings Day” events across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counter the military parade.

