WATCH LIVE: Court hearing over search warrant related to Jodi Huisentruit case

(ABC 6 News) — On June 27th, 2025, it will mark 30 years since morning news anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work during the early morning hours in Mason City, Iowa.

Now, following the passing of longtime suspect John Vansice, a Cerro Gordo County court will determine whether or not a search warrant relating to GPS data from two of his vehicles should be unsealed.

