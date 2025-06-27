VIDEO: 30 years since Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance from Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – June 27 marks the 30th anniversary of the abduction of 27-year-old KIMT-TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit in Mason City, Iowa.

Jodi’s case remains open and unsolved.

FindJodi team members, along with those who knew and worked with Jodi, gathered to remember her and appeal for information that could help solve her case.

Current ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram addressed the crowd about her experience reporting on the disappearance of her own coworker.

“Today, I look back and I don’t know how I did it,” Wolfram said. “She was just such a light.”

ABC 6 News director Dan Clouse detailed the extended wait for answers.

“All of us have this common goal of finding answers,” Clouse said. “And someone out there knows something. … We hope that next year, the event’s theme will be that we know something now.”